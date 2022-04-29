Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLMD opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.45. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

RLMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 559.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

