Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Repsol from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.27) to €15.90 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repsol from €14.70 ($15.81) to €15.50 ($16.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

