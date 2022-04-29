Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA):
- 4/29/2022 – Genocea Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/29/2022 – Genocea Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Genocea Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $3.00.
- 4/3/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,738. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
