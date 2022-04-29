Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA):

4/29/2022 – Genocea Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/29/2022 – Genocea Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Genocea Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $3.00.

4/3/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,738. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

