Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Methanex (MEOH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH):
- 4/28/2022 – Methanex was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/19/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2022 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/8/2022 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/1/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Methanex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ MEOH opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Methanex’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methanex (MEOH)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.