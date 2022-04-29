Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Methanex (MEOH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH):

4/28/2022 – Methanex was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2022 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Methanex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Methanex’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

