Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Baker Hughes (BKR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) recently:

4/27/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $40.00.

4/26/2022 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.30 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $41.00.

3/31/2022 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

3/22/2022 – Baker Hughes was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BKR opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,237,752 shares of company stock worth $1,305,562,658 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

