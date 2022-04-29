Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chemed Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chemed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $19.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.92 EPS.

CHE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE CHE opened at $499.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $489.39 and its 200 day moving average is $485.90. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $2,134,537. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

