ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Issues Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Shares of RMD opened at $213.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Get ResMed alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,365,431. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.