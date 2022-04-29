Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $2.50 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,025%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

