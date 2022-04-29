Robert W. Baird Boosts Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $51.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

