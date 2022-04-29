Robert W. Baird Boosts Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $51.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.
AIMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.
Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $68.07.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
