Robert W. Baird Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $325.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.14.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $249.93 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $178.73 and a fifty-two week high of $262.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.49 and a 200-day moving average of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

