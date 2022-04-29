Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Amphenol stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,657,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after buying an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

