Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 249.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,236,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

