Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 20.14.

RKLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RKLB stock traded up 0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.89. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of 6.98 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $87,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

