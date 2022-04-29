Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $3.86 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $420,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,993.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

