Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Stephens

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 107.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.62.

Shares of ROKU opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $83.72 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $148,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

