Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.62.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.12. Roku has a twelve month low of $83.72 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after purchasing an additional 719,792 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

