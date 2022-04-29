Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.62.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $189.12. Roku has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 9.5% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 11.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at $256,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

