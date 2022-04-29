Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £11,562.82 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £11,562.82 ($14,737.22).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Panos Kakoullis bought 10,547 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £11,601.70 ($14,786.77).
- On Monday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis bought 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £11,323.98 ($14,432.81).
LON:RR traded up GBX 0.93 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 83.31 ($1.06). 37,292,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 83.49 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.74. The stock has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 59.51.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
