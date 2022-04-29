Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £11,562.82 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £11,562.82 ($14,737.22).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Panos Kakoullis bought 10,547 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £11,601.70 ($14,786.77).

On Monday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis bought 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £11,323.98 ($14,432.81).

LON:RR traded up GBX 0.93 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 83.31 ($1.06). 37,292,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 83.49 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.74. The stock has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 59.51.

RR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.00) to GBX 177 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.80 ($1.67).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

