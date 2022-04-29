Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 1,301,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.59) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.68) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.54) to GBX 97 ($1.24) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,436,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,245. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

