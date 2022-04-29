Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.81.
DPZ stock traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,842. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $335.63 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.86.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.