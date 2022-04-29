Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.81.

DPZ stock traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,842. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $335.63 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

