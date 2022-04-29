Royal Bank of Canada Raises Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target to €3.00

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €2.90 ($3.12) to €3.00 ($3.23) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.68) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.10 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

