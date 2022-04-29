Royal Bank of Canada Raises Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target to €3.00

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €2.90 ($3.12) to €3.00 ($3.23) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.68) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.10 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.
Banco Santander stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
