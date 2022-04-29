Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Up 95.0% in April

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $34.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KKWFF. HSBC cut Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Boskalis Westminster in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Boskalis Westminster (KKWFF)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.