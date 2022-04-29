Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.