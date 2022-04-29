Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,000 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the March 31st total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.04) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.48. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ryanair by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,255,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,638,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,595,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.