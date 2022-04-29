Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.18.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

R opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

