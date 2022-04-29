Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Saia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Saia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,376. Saia has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

