Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.50.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Salesforce stock opened at $185.74 on Friday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $167.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,268 shares of company stock worth $33,915,688 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $586,785,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

