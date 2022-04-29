Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,636.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,734,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,039,290.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 326,482 shares of company stock worth $2,547,243.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SMM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

