Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

SBH stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

