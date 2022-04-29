Sally Beauty (SBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.48 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 75.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

