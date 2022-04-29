Sally Beauty (SBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:SBH opened at $15.48 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.
About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
