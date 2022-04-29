Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.76 Million

Brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to post sales of $125.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.30 million and the highest is $126.21 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $134.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $505.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.26 million to $507.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $531.24 million, with estimates ranging from $526.78 million to $535.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

SASR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5,790.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

