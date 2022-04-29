Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.