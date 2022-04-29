Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Saputo from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Saputo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.78.

Saputo stock opened at C$27.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$26.21 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.74. The firm has a market cap of C$11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,276,893.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

