Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.91 million to $18.18 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $16.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $72.97 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $25.93 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

