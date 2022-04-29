Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF opened at $23.10 on Friday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

