Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF opened at $23.10 on Friday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
