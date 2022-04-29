Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,637.71 ($46.36).

SDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($45.62) to GBX 3,544 ($45.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($46.52) to GBX 3,750 ($47.80) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($49.96) to GBX 3,720 ($47.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.79) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 2,842 ($36.22) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,361.84. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,674 ($34.08) and a one year high of GBX 3,913 ($49.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($36.89), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($169,892.48).

Schroders Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.