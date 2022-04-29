Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Down 54.2% in April

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SCOA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,417. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 14.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 965,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 122,161 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 556.7% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 602,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 511,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.