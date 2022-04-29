Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Scorpio Gold stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
