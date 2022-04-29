Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Scorpio Gold stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

Scorpio Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.