Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

