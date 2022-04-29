Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 13,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

