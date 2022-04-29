Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 15th

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 103,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

