SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 95.2% in April

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SCWorx stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. SCWorx has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get SCWorx alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCWorx in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SCWorx in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.