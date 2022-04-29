Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,540 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,052. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.