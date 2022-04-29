Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SGII opened at $9.94 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

