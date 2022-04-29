Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for IDEX in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.
IEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.