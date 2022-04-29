Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Avangrid, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avangrid by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 116,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,347,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

