Selecta Biosciences (SELB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SELB stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,513.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 143,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

