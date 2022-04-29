Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensata’s Q1 performance gained from strength in the Sensing Solutions business. The company’s Sensing Solutions business boasts a strong product portfolio to capitalize on attractive opportunities in the multi-billion global automotive sensor market. An augmented geographical footprint backed by an effective capital deployment strategy makes it well-poised to generate positive cash flow for long-term growth. Strategic M&A efforts and strong growth across the heavy vehicle and industrial markets despite pandemic-induced global supply chain disruptions are major tailwinds. However, a highly-leveraged balance sheet and increasing competition from low-cost suppliers are significant challenges. High restructuring charges are also hurting its long-term growth potential. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.10.

NYSE:ST opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

