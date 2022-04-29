Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 30.38 and a quick ratio of 30.38.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peyer purchased 15,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 101,203 shares of company stock worth $423,329.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

