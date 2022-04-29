Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCRB opened at $4.87 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $448.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4,861.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 387,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

